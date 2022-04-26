OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, April 26, 2022, Ouachita Parish Sheriff deputies were dispatched to the corner of Gatley Street and Parker Street in reference to discharge of a firearm. Upon arrival, contact was made with the caller who advised deputies that they saw a black car arrive at a neighbor’s residence and discharged a firearm several times near the vehicle.

Jackson Ross Albritton

Deputies made contact with the suspect, 21-year-old Jackson Ross Albritton, who stated he shot three times at a stop sign shortly after arriving in the area. Albritton then stood where he shot from and pointed in the direction he discharged the firearm.

He was placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. Albritton was charged with Illegal use of a Weapon.