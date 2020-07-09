Ouachita Parish Schools 2020-21 Reopening Plans

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (PRESS RELEASE) — The Ouachita Parish School System (OPSS) released a detailed reopening plan for the upcoming 2020-2021 school year.

The plan addressed the three phases that Governor Jon Bel Edwards noted in the pandemic planning.

According to the OPSS, System leaders sought input from parents as well as the community and

employees.

The number one priority for everyone involved is student and employee safety.

Under the three plans, schools will adhere to guidelines set forth by the Louisiana Department of

Education, as well as following recommended protocols from the Center for Disease Control and the Louisiana Department of Health.

“At no time do we want our employees or our students to feel unsafe in our schools,” said Dr. Don Coker. “While we all face these new challenges together, it is our hope that well-defined plans and procedures will ensure parents are more at ease with sending their children back to class so that we can resume educating our students.”

The system’s plan addresses everything from transportation capacity on school buses to group sizes

and athletics.

There are procedures outlined for distance learning in middle and high school, and a virtual instruction option for PreK-12 students whose parents are not comfortable with sending their children to school under the current phase.

A copy of the plan can be found on the districts website www.opsb.net under Parents & Students / COVID-19 Information.

A PDF of the press release can be viewed below:

