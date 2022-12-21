MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — From January 1, 2023, to January 31, 2023, the Ouachita Parish Public Library will host its first Winter Reading Program. The Winter Reading Challenge, titled “All the Feels”, gives readers a chance to win prizes in their age category.

All ages can register in person at any Ouachita Parish Public Library branch, online at the Library’s website oplib.org/winter, or on the Beanstack Tracker app. Readers will be able to track their progress as they read 300 pages and complete activities on their bingo boards once they have registered.

Readers who complete bingo will be entered into three age group drawings:

Kids ages 0-12

Teens ages 13-18

Adults ages 19 and up

Readers who want to participate in the Winter Reading Program can sign up for the challenge and track their progress with the Beanstack Tracker app. Once downloaded, open the app, and search for Ouachita. Readers who used the app during this year’s Summer Reading Challenge can use the same account to log in.

Reading keeps your brain sharp and can help you escape the winter blues. We know reading builds literacy in kids, but it is good for adults, as well. So, we encourage patrons of all ages to snuggle up with a good book this winter. LaKeisha Bosworth, Assistant Director of Ouachita Parish Public Library

For more information about the Winter Reading Program, contact your local Library branch or visit oplib.org/winter.