OUACHITA PARISH, LA (10/13/19)– Yesterday was an exciting night for many who ran for a spot on the Ouachita Parish Police Jury.



After months of campaigning, it’s finally come to an end. Three of the six juror are returning for another term in Ouachita Parish. Police Juror District A, B and E were the incumbent candidates.



“To win an election is a big thing but to be reelected without opposition, I’m flattered by it and very appreciative by voters. I’m going to keep working hard,” said Scotty Roberson, OPPJ: District A.



“We’re trying to represent 158 thousand people in Ouachita Parish to the best of our ability,” said Shane Smiley, OPPJ: District E.



Each Police Juror has a list of challenges they want to focus on in their districts.



“Of course there’s Cheinere Lake, we’re desperately trying to get our funding from Baton Rouge and it looks like we’re gonna get it, they are saying next year and we’re trying to pull in back to this year. Nobody want water in that lake more than I do,” said Jack Clampit, OPPJ: District B.



“Being able to do something that has an impact on the communities, similar to flood medigation, and to the infrastructure and help them with economic development, those are some things I feel very very close to,” said Larry Bratton, OPPJ: C (replacing Walt Caldwell.)



For the new jurors coming in, they are excited to work together and make a change for all of Ouachita Parish.



“I know that i’ll be able to work along with the other jurors, that we can be collaborative, not just in my district but also want to work in other districts so we can get not just things done in my district but in others as well,” said Michael Thompson, OPPJ: District D (replacing Dr. Ollibeth Reddix).



The race isn’t over for two candidates, District F is in a runoff. Roland Edwards wasn’t able to return our calls but Lonnie Hudson says he plans to continue his hard work.



“You know, we have our seniors we have to look out for, we have to look out for our future, which is out children, we have to set that precedence and let them know, we are here, we support each other and this is what its all about,” said Lonnie Hudson, Running for OPPJ: District F.



Police juror district F’ s runoff will be voted on November 16th. Edwards and Hudson will have a little over month to win over their voters. Your local election headquarters will keep you updated on that race.