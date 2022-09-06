OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) – In efforts to provide public health across Ouachita Parish residents with limited access to medical treatment, especially the most vulnerable and medically underserved populations, the Ouachita Parish Police Jurors voted to approve the VCOM Mobile Medical Unit development project.

“That allows us to get out within the parish and go to the people who have a hard time with transportation and to be able to further their health,” said Ouachita Parish Police Juror for District C, Larry Bratton.



The federal funding will come from the American Rescue Plan Act, and the estimated cost for two medical units requested will be between $800.000 and $1 million.

“Hopefully, we will get it cheaper than one million, but we will go up to $1 million on this particular unit,” said Bratton.

The VCOM Mobile Medical Unit will provide a range of medical treatments, such as primary care, disaster relief assistance, primary care, and more. Bratton says both medical units will serve all community services, including senior retired communities. Bratton says they are ready to take the next step and start the project as soon as possible.

“All we have to do now is get back to VCOM and get them to sign off on this and purchase some medical units,” explained Bratton. “We wanna make sure that we get the east side of the river covered, and the west side of the river covered, and we want to make sure we have enough units in case we have a big huge disaster. I think this is a great idea.”