Ouachita Parish Police Jury cracks down on livestock in residential subdivisions

OUACHITA PARISH, LA (04/20/20) “It’s not common for us to get these complaints, however, it is a recurring problem” Shane Smiley, President of the Ouachita Parish Police Jury said.

Soon, unincorporated residential subdivisions across Ouachita parish could see the ban of livestock on their property. The police jury will be voting on an ordinance that would ban certain livestock on property less than an acre.

“When we get a certain number of complaints and it becomes a reoccurring issue, we’re feeling like we have to address this” he said.

Residents have been complaining to the jury about how the livestock is lowering the quality of life in their neighborhoods, as well as causing distress for the animals that need more space.

“It’s problematic in the areas of smell, sanitation” he said. “These people that live in quote close quarters, it creates a real problem for some of the neighbors”.

Those who violate the order could receive multiple fines, with possible impoundment of the animal.

however, not all livestock will be banned.

“There is a part of the ordinance that allows for small livestock such as pot bellied pigs, that sort of nature. But however, for large aninmals, such as large horses, cows, donkeys that sort of thing, we’re asking people to comply and not do it” he said.

Impounded animals will be taken to the Ouachita Parish Animal Shelter. They will be voting on the ordinance at tonight’s meeting scheduled for 5:30 P.M.