Ouachita Parish Library celebrates children literacy with 41st annual Pumpkin Bash.

OUACHITA PARISH, LA (10/19/19)– The Ouachita Parish Library is celebrating children literacy with it’s forty first annual Pumpkin Bash.

This Halloween festival is unlike any other, the library had local children’s book authors, games, candy, and more… and children that participated could pick out a book and take it home for free. A simple reminder of how important reading is.



“They learn that books are fun, books are exciting, and books are something to be treasured. This is something that is really fun that they get to do fun things, but at the end of the day they get to bring the book home with them to keep on their shelf, which is very exciting,” said Danielle Kelley Tolbird, Communication Coordinator.



The library serves a diverse community of approximately 160,000 people. The library has 10 branches throughout the parish, plus a bookmobile, outreach services, and E-Services online.