Ouachita Parish Police Jury issues emergency declaration

As of Friday morning, NOAA projected tropical storm Ida to make landfall in Louisiana late Sunday night. (NOAA)

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Police Jury has issued an emergency declaration.

OPPJ says with the chance for Ida to make landfall in south Louisiana, they want to go ahead and make all preparations for the parish ahead of the storm.

The OPPJ is preparing for heavy rains, strong winds, and the need to shelter evacuees from the hardest hit parishes as well as the local impacts from the storm.

To read the entire emergency declaration, you can download it with the button below.