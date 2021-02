OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Ouachita Parish Officials have issued an emergency declaration ahead of the impending winter weather.

According to parish officials, they are taking all necessary actions to prepare shelters and make preparations should they need to protect life and property during the storm.

The declaration will remain in effect for the next 15 days.

Stay weather aware with Chief Meteorologist Jarod Floyd and the KTVE/KARD weather team.