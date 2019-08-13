Ouachita Parish deputies investigate shooting in Monroe

OUACHITA PARISH, La.– (8/12/2019) The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Deputies discovered a man with a gunshot wound around 3:36 p.m. on August 12th, 2019, near the intersection of Hwy. 165 and Winnsboro Road in Monroe.

Deputies say the injured victim was shot in the leg by Misty Lea Fuller of Monroe. Fuller was still at the scene when deputies arrived.

Officials say Fuller allegedly shot the victim during an altercation at a residence in the 100 block of Brandin Road in Monroe.

Fuller has been booked into OCC on the charge of 1 count of Attempted Second Degree Murder. The victim is currently undergoing medical treatment at a local hospital. His identity is not being released at this time.