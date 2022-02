OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD)— Currently, the Louisiana State Police is investigating a fatal crash on Highway 2 in Sterlington. The crash involved an 18-wheeler and a Ford Expedition.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was injured but the extent of injuries is unknown at this time. The driver of the Expedition was killed.

No more details are available at this time. We will update this story as the information becomes available.