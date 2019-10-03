Ouachita Parish celebrates survivors of domestic violence

The Ouachita Parish Safe Task Force celebrated survivors of domestic violence and those who work to end it.



The ‘Hope in the Light of Day’ event was an opportunity for domestic violence survivors to share their stories. One survivor spoke about why she stayed with her abuser and how she is working to overcome her past.



“You notice that their partner speaks for them, they don’t speak for themselves ever,” Kalee Moore, Domestic Violence Department Head, said. “If you hear a lot of yelling from their house, if you hear a lot of arguments, if you notice that she/he flinched when they are around that person. Maybe just talk to them when they have a chance.”



One of the main goals of the event was to teach the signs of domestic violence in hopes of preventing abuse in younger generations.