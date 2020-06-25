Ouachita Green reminds residents of temporary sign ordinance; asking community to move signs off public right-of-way

OUACHITA PARISH, LA (6/24/20)– Underneath an Ouachita Parish ordinance, all signs, posters, or banners, including signs with political campaigns, can not be placed on public property inside the parish. However, Ouachita Green officials say illegal temporary signs have been on the rise and are considered litter. Now, Code Enforcement and Ouachita Green will take action.

“Anything that is in the right-a-way, public right-of-way, is deemed trash and it will be removed and picked up,” Said Stuart Hodnett, Ouachita Green Director

The public right-of-way is considered 10 feet from the edge of the road or curb. This includes but is not limited to boulevards, medians, “neutral” ground, trees, poles, monuments, or any structure in a public area.

“We see a lot of the garage sale signs, bad credit signs, painting signs, different signs people make up on their own, and certain business will put signs up and forget about then, ” said Hodnett.

Ouachita Green officials say temporary signs in the public right-of-way blow around in storms, are considered litter, and are a sore eye for the parish. However, more importantly, they also could be dangerous for drivers.



“It’s also a hazard to motorists that pull up to intersections and it could be an obstruction as you pull up to the intersection, which they can’t see to pull out safety,” said Hodnett.

Officials say these two tips can help you determine if your sign is placed in a public right of way.

Don’t place a sign inside the utility poles and don’t place signs in the grass in between the road and the sidewalk. This will start in the next few weeks, officials wanted to give community awareness before they started picking up signs. A fee plus a summons will be issued for those who continue to violate the ordinance.