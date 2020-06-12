Ouachita Green hosts first clean up in phase 2; how to get involved

WEST MONROE, LA (6/12/20)– Ouachita Green is hosting its first group clean up tomorrow morning since the COVID-19 stay at home order was lifted. Ouachita Green and keep West Monroe Beautiful will be cleaning up Hasley Cemetery to get it ready for fathers day. Though Ouachita Green is excited to get back, they want to keep everyone safe by following the COVID-19 guidelines. They are asking you to come in small groups of 5 and you will stay in your group at all times. Wearing a mask is optional, but all equipment will be sanitized before and after uses. This event is allowing families to get out of the house and do something positive for the community.



“We have had several calls about the community and the litter throughout the community. It’s good to get some volunteers and small groups to come out. It’s good to see people come out together and pick up and beautify the parish as we should,” said Stuart Hodnett, Ouachita Green Director.

You can meet at the Hasley Cemetery pavilion anywhere from 8:30 a-m to 11:30.