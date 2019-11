Find out what recyclables will be accepted for this environmentally friendly event

WEST MONROE, La. (11/6/19) — Stuart Hodnett with Ouachita Green tells us about a day that will greatly benefit our community coming up this weekend.

The event is for America Recycles Day and members of the community are encouraged to come out and bring their recyclables to the Monroe Civic Center from 9am-1pm on Saturday, November 9th.