OUACHITA COUNTY, Ar. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita County Sheriff’s Department is attempting to make contact with an unknown person that lives in Ouachita County. This person unknowingly purchased a stolen side-by-side, a black 2022 Polaris RZR 1000.

Photo provided by OCSD

The person they are searching for met a gentleman at Muddy Bottoms and made the deal to purchase it from him in West Monroe.

The person they would like to get in contact with drives a Black Chevrolet pick-up truck.

If this is you or you know who made this purchase, please contact the Ouachita County Sheriff’s Department so they may assist in helping the purchaser rectify this issue. They can be contacted at (870) 231-5300.