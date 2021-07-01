Organization honors fallen officers with ride across the country

RAYVILLE, LA. (KTVE/KARD)– One man is helping share the stories of the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice while keeping our communities safe. It’s all part of his organization, Beyond the Call of Duty.

“I think it’s a wonderful tribute,” Karen Vallot, wife of Captain Randy Vallot, said. “It’s a great honor, huge honor.”

The End of the Watch ride is honoring more than 300 fallen men and women. A stop in Rayville brought two officers, Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office Captain Randy Vallot and Lieutenant Loyd Hamm, home one last time.

“I wanted the survivors to know that we weren’t going to forget their loved ones at all and that their loved ones became heroes giving the ultimate sacrifice, but that not for a loss, and that’s why I started this,” Jargrat Shah, Founder of Beyond the Call of Duty, said.

More than 22,000 miles and hundreds of stories are covered before their final destination, including Lieutenant Craig King’s story from Tarrant County, Texas. He lost his life on duty in 2020.

“Coworkers and the prisoners just loved Lt. King because he was a peace keeper,” Delores King, Lt. King’s mother, said.

King said she’s thankful to know her son’s story is being told from coast to coast.

“It makes me stand strong, it makes me proud that he is going all over the country representing as a fallen officer,” King said.

Captain Randy Vallot with the Richland Sheriff’s Office is also along for the final ride.

“He was friendly to everyone and he was there for everyone,” Karen Vallot said. “He is greatly, greatly missed.”

Vallot said the organization has helped people who have lost a loved one in the line of duty connect with others across the country dealing with a similar situation.

“I think it’s very important for people to know that officers are not bad people,” Vallot said. “That they are there to save people and keep people safe and I think it’s just a wonderful thing that they are doing.”

The next stop is in West Monroe before heading for Baton Rouge.