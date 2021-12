MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Ouachita Parish sheriffs and Ouachita Fire investigators are working a church bus theft. The bus was stolen from the Rowland Road Baptist church on November 29. The bus was found on Caples Road in West Monroe severely burned. No injuries or arrest have been reported at this time.





Courtesy of OPSO

Anyone with information regarding this incident is advised to call the Ouachita Parish Sheriffs Office at 318-329-1200.