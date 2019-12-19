OPSO: Winnsboro man arrested after stealing gasoline and then leading police on midnight chase through Monroe and West Monroe

MONROE, La. — A Winnsboro man has been booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center after court documents say he led deputies on a midnight chase through the twin cities.

The whole incident started n December 15 just before midnight in the 1000 block of Highway 34 when a man called the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Department after he found another man stealing gas from his vehicle. Reports state that the suspect, later identified as 25-year-old Charles Chance Simons, told the victim he ran out of gas before darting back to his own vehicle.

The victim tried to stop Simons from leaving by grabbing the gear shift, but Simons allegedly drew a knife and tried to stab the victim. The report continues saying that Simons then backed down the driveway before putting the vehicle back into drive and then attempting to hit the victim with the vehicle.

Deputies later found Simons driving the vehicle north on Thomas Road. Deputies attempted to pull Simons over, but he proceeded to lead them on a chase through West Monroe and Monroe. The chase eventually ended 3800 block of Winnsboro Road when Simons quickly veered off of the road and into a large flooded ditch. Deputies say that Simons got out of the vehicle and fled on foot.

The next day OPSO investigators, along with Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office investigators, made contact with the owner of the vehicle used in the chase. The owner told police that the vehicle is in his name, but his brother Charles Simons drives it. Investigators also noted that Simons had reported the vehicle stolen earlier in the day.

Deputies arrested Simons on December 19 and he was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on the following charges:

Two counts of Aggravated Assault

One count of Aggravated Flight from an Officer

One count theft

(Note: A mugshot for Charles Simons was not available at the time of publication.)

