OPSO: West Monroe man arrested after leading police on chase through Bawcomville

(7/1/19) WEST MONROE, La. — A West Monroe man sits behind bars after allegedly leading multiple deputies on a Sunday afternoon chase through Bawcomville.

According to arrest reports, a Ouachita Parish Sheriff Deputy spotted a black Ford F-150 run through a red light at the intersection of Edwards Road and Washington Street.

When the deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop, the vehicle kept going and turned left on Lilac Street. While on Lilac, the vehicle ran off of the road multiple times before making two quick turns onto Gary Street and then Pink Street. The vehicle finally stopped at a trailer park on Pink Street where the driver jumped out and fled on foot.

The passenger told deputies the driver was 30-year-old Corey Balsamo and also stated that Balsamo threw a black revolver out of the window when turning onto Gary Street. Deputies were able to recover the firearm.

After a search of the vehicle, deputies found a small amount of marijuana and an empty gun holster. Both were located on the driver’s side floorboard.

While deputies searched for Balsamo, a witness claimed to have seen Balsamo flee from the scene and run into a trailer near Union Hall Road and Lilac Street. Deputies found Balsamo inside the trailer and after a brief struggle, he was cuffed.

Balsamo denies every being in the vehicle and claims he never left the trailer.

He has been booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center and charged with Aggravated Flight, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Firearm by Felon, Resisting an Officer, and Running a Redlight.

At this time, his bond is set at $650.

