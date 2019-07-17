OPSO: Teen arrested after pointing gun at three people in vehicle

WEST MONROE, La. — A 17-year-old from Chatham has been arrested after deputies say he pointed a handgun at three people in a vehicle.

According to arrest reports, 17-year-old Jontavious Price was charged with 3 counts of Aggravated Assault with a Firearm, Simple Escape, and Possession of Marijuana.

Deputies with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Department were called to a section of Louisiana Highway 34 after a victim called 911 and claimed Price had begun following him in another vehicle.

The caller said that Price was driving aggressively, following too close, and trying to pass in unsafe spaces. The caller told operators that he pulled over onto the shoulder to let Price pass and that’s when Price pulled up beside them with a black/silver semi-automatic handgun pointed at the caller and two other victims in the caller’s vehicle.

When deputies stopped Price along Highway 34, they found the handgun sitting on the front seat in plain view.

Price told officers that the victims were actually following him and that he pulled over onto the shoulder to let them pass. Price denied pointing the handgun at anyone.

Officers had Price sitting in the backseat of a patrol vehicle while taking his testimony. They say that Price jumped from the backseat and began running once officers told Price what charges were brought against him. He didn’t make it very far and was caught just beyond the shoulder of the road.

When being transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center, Price told deputies that he had two bags of marijuana hidden in his groin area.

Price was booked into OCC without any further problems. His bond for the 4 felonies has not been set yet.