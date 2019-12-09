OPSO: Siblings charged after warrant arrest leads to bloody nose for deputy

WEST MONROE, La. — A brother and sister are sitting in the Ouachita Correctional Center after a warrant arrest takes a violent turn.

According to arrest reports, the incident happened on Sunday night just after 9 PM in the 200 block of James Cummings Road.

Derek Clark

Savannah Clark

Deputies with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Department were executing an arrest warrant for 29-year-old Derek Clark. Derek and his sister, 26-year-old Savannah Clark, were standing on the porch when officers arrived.

As officers placed Derek in handcuffs, he became agitated about being arrested and pulled his body away from the officer.

At the same time, the reports state that Savannah began yelling and screaming at deputies and started walking towards them. When the deputies told her to stop, she allegedly continued to walk closer until one deputy grabbed her wrist to place her under arrest. Savannah allegedly back-handed the officer in the nose and caused it to bleed.

Savannah was placed in handcuffs, but the fight was not over yet. According to the report, when the deputies helped Savannah to her feet she kneed another deputy in the groin before she was taken back to the ground. Eventually, she was escorted to the patrol vehicle, but deputies say she continued to scream and even tried to kick out the windows of the vehicle.

The reports also state that Savannah later apologized for hitting the officers and said that she had been drinking.

The siblings were taken to OCC and booked. Derek Clark was booked on charges of Resisting an Officer and three counts of Failure to Appear. Savannah Clark was booked on two counts of Battery of a Police Officer and one count of Resisting an Officer.

