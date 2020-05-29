OPSO searching for runaway teen

OUACHITA PARISH, La. — Investigator’s with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office are currently trying to locate a runaway juvenile.
Dana Minnifield, 16, was last seen at her West Monroe home on May 28, 2020. Dana is described as a black female who stands 5′-6″ tall and weighs 250 lbs. She was last seen wearing a black graphic t-shirt and black shorts.
Investigators believe that she is in the Monroe/West-Monroe area.
If you have seen Dana Minnifield, please call the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200.
