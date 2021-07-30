Have you seen him? OPSO searching for missing person

OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD)— Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Deputies are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing person. Missing is 70-year old Charlie Lee Thompson, who was last seen at a home on Blue Heron Drive (near the East Ouachita Recreation Park off Hideaway Road) around 2:00 a.m. this morning.

Thompson is described as a Black male, 5’9″ tall and weighing around 200 lbs. He has gray hair and gray stubbly facial hair and was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and black jogging pants.





Charlie Lee Thompson

He is also recovering from a medical condition and may be disoriented.

Anyone that may have seen Mr. Thompson walking in the area or have any information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200.