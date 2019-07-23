OPSO SCAT undercover sting busts ‘chocolate bunny’ and another female for prostitution in Monroe

MONROE, La. — An undercover operation targeting prostitution has landed at least one person behind bars in Ouachita Parish.

According to arrest reports, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office S.C.A.T., or Special Crimes Apprehension Team, responded to an advertisement on the internet were an unnamed female was offering to have sex for money.

Through a phone conversation, the female told the undercover deputy that she would charge $150 for 30 minutes and also stated that she had a friend who was a “chocolate bunny” that could join them for $300 for 30 minutes. The unnamed female told the undercover deputy to meet them at the Stratford House Inn in Monroe.

When the undercover deputy walked up to the room, he could see a black female, later identified as Desiree Gibson, standing in the doorway and a white female standing behind her. According to the undercover deputy, Gibson pointed at two condoms on a table and said that he could her after he was through with the other female.

Uniformed deputies approached Gibson as she left the room and placed her in handcuffs. The undercover deputy identified himself as a law enforcement officer to the white female in the room and placed her in handcuffs as well.

During an interview, the white female told the deputies that she and Gibson were both prostitutes. Gibson also admitted to being a prostitute during an interview.

Gibson was taken to the Ouachita Correctional Center and has been charged with one count of Prostitution. She is being held on a $500 bond.

The name of the white female has not been released as of yet and this is a developing story. We will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.