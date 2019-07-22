OPSO: Monroe man wanted for Second Degree Murder

(MONROE, La.) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office needs your help to find a Monroe man that is wanted for Second Degree Murder.

According to OPSO, 24-year-old William T. Smith has an active warrant for Second Degree murder.

Smith stands just above 6 feet and weighs roughly 210 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Smith is known to hand out around the South 6th Street area of Monroe and he may be driving a silver Mercedes-Benz.

If you know where Smith is, please call OPSO at 318-329-1200 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta at 318-388-2274(CASH).