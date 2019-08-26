OPSO: Man arrested after tossing child during traffic stop

MONROE, La. — A south Louisiana man has been arrested in Ouachita Parish after deputies say he gave a false name to police, tossed a 2-year-old child, and then led officers on a foot chase.

According to arrest reports for 23-year-old Chase Robertson of Terrytown, Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Deputies observed a 2003 Mazda driving on Barbara Drive with an expired temporary license plate tag.

When deputies attempted to pull the vehicle over, the driver sped up but had to stop due to Barbara Drive being a dead end.

The driver, later identified as Robertson, gave deputies a fake name and date of birth when questioned.

A female passenger, who had stepped outside of the vehicle, asked the deputy if she could get her 2-year-old daughter from out of the hot vehicle. The deputy agreed and when they approached the car, Robertson stepped out with the child and tossed her about 2 feet to the mother. Robertson immediately began running away but was caught a short time later.

Once in custody, deputies learned that Robertson had multiple warrants in Ouachita Parish. They also learned that Robertson did not have a valid driver’s license.

Robertson was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center and charged with Cruelty to Juveniles, Resisting an Officer, No Driver’s License, and 2 counts of Failure to Appear.

Robertson’s bond for the felony charge of Cruelty to Juveniles has not been set at this time.