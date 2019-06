(6/26/19) WEST MONROE, La. — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help to find a missing 14-year-old girl from West Monroe.

Alexis Marie Russell was last seen in the early morning hours on Tuesday, June 25, on New Natchitoches Road.

Alexis is 5’3″ tall, weighs 145 lbs., has brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any information on where Alexis could be, please call OPSO at (318)-329-1200.