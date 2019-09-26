OPSO launches new app for citizens

Citizens can use the app to check local bookings, see local alerts and much more

OUACHITA PARISH, LA. (9/26/19)– There’s an app for your music.

There’s an app for your social media.

For most of us–we hold our lives in the palms of our hands–quite literally. Now, if you’re trying to get in contact with our local law enforcement–there’s an app for that.

“More and more people are using their mobile devices to conduct all their business, including what information they would get from the sheriff’s office. So, Sheriff Russell wanted us to come up with an app that made the information we were already offering available by using a mobile device,” said Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office public information officer Glenn Springfield.

The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office created an app that offers everything a local would want to know in one app. From recent bookings, to our most wanted list, even a directory linked to other law enforcement websites–the app is stacked with it all.

The new Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office app is giving you all of the local knowledge that you need right in the palm of your hand. You can even submit a local tip with the click of a button.

Springfield says the new submit a tip feature is one of the highlights of the app.

“If you want to submit some information that you believe criminal activity may be involved and you’d liked to get it to us, you can get on the app and send that information to us,” said Springfield.

We showed the app to some locals to see what they thought.

“I feel like it’s great for the community, and it could actually do a lot of good,” said local resident Sam Ochu.

“It’s quick and easy and instead of going online, it’s a mobile app. It shows the warrants and all that so yeah, and you can give a tip,” said local resident Shyla.

And when we asked them if they’d get it…

“I feel like i’m going to download it today.” said Shyla.

“Definitely, cause you know, there’s criminals on the lose, you gotta’ watch out!” said Ochu.

You can download the app for free on your smartphone through the Apple Store or Google Play. For more information on the app, visit http://www.opso.net/app/ .