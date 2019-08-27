OPSO issues warning about Social Security Number Scam

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (News Release) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office has received reports of residents receiving phone scam calls involving their Social Security Number. This scam has circulated for some time and continues to thrive in various parts of our country.

The wording may vary, but in general scammers will call and tell you your Social Security number (SSN) has been suspended because of suspicious activity or because it’s been involved in a crime. The scammer will tell you to confirm your SSN to reactivate it. Or, the caller will say your bank account is about to be seized but there are ways he can help you avoid that happening. Usually, that involves putting your money on gift cards and giving him the codes – which, of course, means that your money is gone as soon as you complete the process.

Sheriff Jay Russell reminds everyone to remember these important facts to avoid being a victim:

• Your Social Security number is not about to be suspended. You don’t have to verify your number to anyone who calls out of the blue. And your bank accounts are not about to be seized.

• The Social Security Administration (SSA) will never call to threaten your benefits or tell you to wire money, send cash, or put money on gift cards. Anyone who tells you to do those things is a scammer.

• Never give any part of your Social Security number, credit card number or bank account information to anyone who contacts you in this manner.

Should you receive a call of this nature, notify your local law enforcement agency and the Federal Trade Commission using their website,ftc.gov/complaint