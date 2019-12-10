OPSO investigating weekend shooting that killed one man

MONROE, La. — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is now investigating a shooting that claimed the life of one man over the weekend.

According to OPSO, deputies responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Blackwood Drive on Saturday, December 7, at approximately 10:41 PM.

The victim, identified as Edgar Lewis, was found at the scene and taken to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is continuing.

