OPSO investigating theft at Mac’s Fresh Market in Monroe

(07/02/19) MONROE, La. – The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for two suspects accused of shoplifting from the Mac’s Fresh Market on Lincoln Road in Monroe.
OPSO says suspects were left the store without paying for numerous packages of meat and seafood.
Anyone with information is asked to contact OPSO AT 318-329-1200.
Below is the full press release from OPSO:
Ouachita Sheriff’s Investigators are currently investigating a theft by shoplifting that occurred at Mac’s Fresh Market on Lincoln Road in Monroe.
On two separate occasions, June 17th and June 24th, 2019, the suspects entered the store, took numerous packages of meat and seafood, then left without paying. The suspects were seen leaving the location in a Ford Fusion, white in color, driven by a Black male.
Surveillance photos of the suspects are attached.
Anyone with any information regarding the identity of the suspects or the thefts is asked to contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200.