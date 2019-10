MONROE, La. (10/06/19) — Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting in Monroe. Officials say the shooting happened around 5 p.m. in the Town and Country area off of Leslie Lane.

Investigators have identified the victim as Alice Heckard and they believe the shooting to be the result of a domestic disturbance.

This shooting is under investigation and we will work to update this article as more information becomes available