STERLINGTON, La. (1/1/2020) — Deputies with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating an armed robbery in Sterlington.

They say it happened around 10 p.m. on Monday December 30th at the Dollar General on Highway 2.

Investigators tell NBC 10 that an armed suspect came in and demanded money from an employee. After getting the cash, the person ran off. No one was hurt.

No arrests have been made at this time, and no further information is available.