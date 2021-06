Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

Christopher Stovall

Courtesy: Ouachita Correction Center

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office says they have found the work release inmate who walked off a work detail.

According to deputies, Christopher Stovall was on a work release detail working for DG Foods in Bastrop and walked away from the job on June 22, 2021.

Deputies say Stovall was serving time for Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Deputies say Stovall has been captured and is being booked in to OCC.