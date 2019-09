MONROE, La. — Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Investigators are currently working a series of lawn equipment thefts in the Lakeshore Subdivision area.

The suspect is taking the items from open carport areas of the homes. He is believed to be traveling in a white Ford F-150 single cab short wheelbase truck, possibly a late 90’s-early 2000 model year.

Anyone with any information as to the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200.