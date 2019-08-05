OPSO: 3 people injured during weekend shooting in Monroe

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MONROE, La. — Three people have been injured during a weekend shooting in Monroe.

According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a reported shooting in the 100 block of Sweetwood Drive in Monroe around 10:45 p.m. on Saturday, August 3.

Deputies say that a people inside of a vehicle drove by a home and fired several rounds. Three people that were inside the home were injured but none of their injuries were life-threatening.

The investigation is underway.

We will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

Don't Miss

Don't Miss