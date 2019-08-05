OPSO: 3 people injured during weekend shooting in Monroe

MONROE, La. — Three people have been injured during a weekend shooting in Monroe.

According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a reported shooting in the 100 block of Sweetwood Drive in Monroe around 10:45 p.m. on Saturday, August 3.

Deputies say that a people inside of a vehicle drove by a home and fired several rounds. Three people that were inside the home were injured but none of their injuries were life-threatening.

The investigation is underway.

We will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.