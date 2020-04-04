OPPJ attempting to reopen North Monroe Hospital to help with COVID-19 outbreak here at home

MONROE, LA (4/4/20)– The Ouachita Parish Police Jury is working on a new project to help with the COVID-19 outbreak here at home.

Police Jury President, Shane Smiley, says he is working with local and state officials to possibly re- open the North Monroe Medical Hospital, which is owned by St.Francis Medical Center. This is an effort to help with a potential overflow of COVID-19 patients. At this point, it’ s just in the planning phase right now to figure out what the best option is for Ouachita Parish.

We will keep you updated as more information becomes available.