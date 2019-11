WEST MONROE, La. (11/21/19) — Barbie Strickland from Northeast Louisiana Operation Christmas Child joins us to share how we can help children in third world countries this holiday season.

Operation Christmas Child creates boxes full of goodies to send to children who are struggling overseas.

It’s national collection week and there are drop offs all over the ArkLaMiss. To find out where your location is and what items they are accepting, go to www.samaritanspurse.org/occ.