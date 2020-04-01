Coronavirus Information

State COVID-19 Dashboard

CDC Info on COVID-19

Coronavirus Closures/Postponements

School Lunch Programs

Opelousas man arrested after violating city’s curfew

News

by: KLFY Staff

Posted: / Updated:

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)– Officials with the Opelousas Police department say a man was arrested early Wednesday morning after officers found him violating the city’s curfew.

According to OPD, just before 1:00 A.M. officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle near the intersection of Boisdore and Colliard Streets.

During an interview with the driver, 22-year-old Devante Benjiman, officers say they detected a strong smell of marijuana.

A search resulted in officers finding marijuana, crack cocaine, hydrocodone and oxycodone pills.

Benjiman was placed under arrest and booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail on the following charges:

  1. Possession of Schedule I Drugs, 
  2. (2) counts of Possession of Schedule II Drugs
  3. Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II Drugs  
  4. Curfew Violation- Disaster Incident (14:329.6)

The Opelousas Police Department wants to express to its citizens the urgency of staying home during the current crisis to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories