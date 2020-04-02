Opelousas couple gets married over Facebook live instead of cancelling wedding

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)– Delana and Terry Cormier met five years ago.

Bonding quickly over their love of video games, they soon fell in love with one another. “Yeah, I was pretty much set on her,” Terry said.

Last year, Terry proposed. The happy couple started planning their wedding for March 28, 2020.

“When we decided the date, we had no idea this was going to happen,” Terry said about the COVID-19 outbreak and Governor John Bel Edwards’ ban on large gatherings.

“We’re pushing it back, postponing this, calling the tuxedo place, calling the caterer, you know. What can we do?” Delana asked herself, trying to figure out how they’d have their wedding.

She decided she wasn’t going to let COVID-19 ruin her big day.

“I was ready. To be planning for over a year, I was ready to just get married. I was like, ‘let’s do this,'” Delana added.

The couple decided to go ahead with the wedding right in Delana’s living room.

Their families were there to walk Delana down the aisle, hold her bouquet, take wedding photos, and stream the wedding through Facebook live.

They called their pastor over video chat, and the wedding went on without a hitch.

It wasn’t the wedding Delana pictured for herself, but the couple agrees it was a perfect day.

