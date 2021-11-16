Opelika mother and male acquaintance arrested in her two-year-old girl’s Murder

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – An Opelika mother and a male acquaintance have been arrested in the Murder of her two-year-old child. The child who discovered dead on Friday, November 12th, leading to Opelika Police Detectives and the Lee County Coroner’s Office, beginning an investigation into the child’s death at home along Cherry Circle.

The child’s body was taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science for an autopsy. The investigation led to the arrest of the child’s mother, Chasity Umeko Baker, 28, from Opelika. A male acquaintance named Jamario Emanuel Mitchell, 28, from Opelika was also arrested for Murder. Both were arrested Monday, November 15. Investigators say Mitchell is not the child’s father and was believed to be in a dating relationship with the baby’s mother.

Baker and Mitchell are currently being held at the Lee County Jail on a $450,000 bond. News 3 is working to get more information.

Meanwhile, the case remains under investigation by the Opelika Police Department. If you have any information, please contact the Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Tips can be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.