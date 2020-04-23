Online teaching and distance learning at Jesus the Good Shepherd school

MONROE, La (04/23/20) — School’s have been out for a little over a month and teachers are still finding new ways to interact and teach. Carrie Rocconi now uses her dining room table as a 4th grade classroom. She’s packing up the pencils and books to log into zoom and meet with students through a computer screen.

“We do a zoom class on Tuesday’s and Thursday’s so they know what to expect, but every other day there is always something new, they have an assignment everyday,” said Carrie Rocconi, 4th Grade teacher at Jesus the Good Shepherd.

While school is a little different right now, Rocconi says she’s teaching everything the way she normally would in a classroom.

“I teach English, reading, and social studies, so some days we’ll read out of the social studies book. I would’ve assigned something the day before and we’ll just go over and check it,” said Rocconi.

And the distance learning has parents of Jesus the Good Shepherd thankful technology for online teaching exists.

“These kids are affected by this just as much as we are and to have that familiarity and to connect and see the faces and to see the teachers brings them so much joy,” said Lane and Andree Eddleman, Parents at JGS.

Amy Weaver, Parent at JGS

“I feel like my children are recieving the best possible education we can give them from home and in this family I have never been more proud to say we are JGS.”

But just because teachers are still getting to interact with students online, it’s the in person communication that hits home. “I miss them. I miss the interaction, I miss seeing them, I miss them asking to go to the bathroom every 10 minutes, it’s just the little things,” said Rocconi.

JGS sent the kids home with as many supplies as they could to keep up their education while school’s are closed. This includes some chrome books, reading books, and other study materials.