WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)- Adderall, Vyvanse and Concerta have all been in short supply for nearly a year now. The ongoing ADHD medication shortage across the United States can be linked to three major wholesalers who have been experiencing constant manufacturing delays.

We’ve had difficulty off and on getting the Adderall and its mainly because there was a manufacturer that quit making it and the other manufacturers are limited to the amounts, they can produce and were limited to the amount we can purchase and sell and so it’s put a strain on the whole supply chain. Kayla Bridges, Pharmacist, Rayville Family Pharmacy

With the ongoing shortage some patients now have to go back to their physician and to get a new prescription making the process very time consuming. Adderall like many other over the counter drugs have with drawl symptoms such as anxiety, hot flashes, fatigue, mood swings, irritability and increased hunger.

Jennifer Russell has been taking Vyvanse for years and recently she had to switch to new medication because of the shortage.

I called everyone in town, and I cannot even get the medication, so I had to go without my medication for a couple weeks. So finally, I had to do another medical visit to talk about this new medication. Jennifer Russell, Prescribed Vyvanse.

The covid-19 pandemic may have increased the number of Americans taking ADHD medication.