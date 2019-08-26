One teen killed, one hurt when pickup crashes, overturns in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Arkansas (8/26/2019) — One teenager is dead and another is hurt after a crash in Columbia County, Arkansas.

According to an online incident report, Arkansas State Police say it happened Saturday night at 11:27 p.m. west of Magnolia near Lake Columbia.

Investigators say two teenage boys were in a 2008 Ford truck heading north on Columbia Road 53 near Columbia Road 154.

Police say the driver failed to negotiate a curve. The truck left the road, hit a tree, and overturned. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash by Columbia County Coroner Randy Reed.

Police say the conditions at the time of the crash were dry and clear. The incident report does not say how serious the injuries were to the juvenile passenger. The report also did not say whether or not the two were belted at the time of the crash.