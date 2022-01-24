One Ruston man’s passion project gets a celebrity endorsement

RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD)- Joey Slaughter is not only a professor at The School of Design at Louisiana Tech University but is also a skateboard connoisseur. Joey is on a mission to turn his passion of skateboarding into something bigger for the city of Ruston.

“I have been skateboarding since around 1988 so on and off for about 35 years”, said Slaughter. Joey recently designed a skateboard for the one and only pro skateboarding legend Tony Hawk.

“A friend of a friend reached out to me around thanksgiving time and said Tony Hawk is doing a podcast in Florida, we may be able to get a deck signed by him. I still get chills thinking about it, I saw the photo from a friend who sent it to me of tony hawk signing it and I almost passed out it was amazing”, Slaughter told me.

Joey is also hosting a fundraiser in order to raise money for a skatepark to be built in Ruston. Joey is working with artists from the art, music, and skateboarding communities to present a tow-week online auction that will push him to his fundraising goal of $100k by May. In 6 months Joey has raised just under $50,000 and is set to receive a grant for $25,000 next month.

If Joey can raise $100k by May the Ruston Skatepark will break ground in the fall of 2022. “May 13th were having a fundraiser, its going to be an online auction to benefit and get a concrete skatepark built here in north Louisiana in Ruston Louisiana. It would give people a place to explore and right now the place is an abandoned city park. It will revitalize that area and it will breed skaters”, said Joey.

If you would like to donate and be part of the online auction you can visit the Ruston Skatepark Instagram page @SkateparkofRuston.