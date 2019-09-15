One person is dead after Saturday evening shooting near Winnsboro Road

Family members of Christopher Coleman are reporting that he is the victim of a Saturday evening shooting that happened near Winnsboro Road. It is unclear what happened and what led to the death of Mr. Coleman.

Christopher Coleman

At this time it is unclear if any other people were injured. Witnesses tell KTVE/KARD that a towing company took a Dodge Challenger away from the scene.

The Monroe Police Department has not yet confirmed any details. However, the family says they know Coleman didn’t deserve to die.

“This is not a game out here, something needs to be done out here…My brother had a heart, he would do anything for anybody he ain’t out here killing nobody,” said Shawnta Coleman, the victim’s sister.

The Coleman family says they want justice and someone to be held accountable.

We will continue to update this article as more details become available.