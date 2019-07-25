One Madison Parish teen dead following late-night shooting

TALLULAH, La (7/24/19) – One teen is dead and one is under arrest following a shooting in Tallulah.

Investigators say the shooting appears to be unintentional. The victim’s family says they want answers.

“We need justice that’s the only way we’ll have peace if we get justice,” said Dense Clark, Singleton Jr’s Auntie.

A family in mourning, over the loss of 18-year-old Frederick Singleton Jr.

“My heart is hurting for my kids, my grandkids and his mother. Right now God got me strong for him. He’s gone, but I know God’s got him, I know his all right. but just to do that to him. said Joreatha Blair, Grandmother. To do that to a person like him, a beautiful soul, it didn’t have to happen, it didn’t have to happen to my baby.”

According to Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office, Singleton was shot around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night in a house on Henderson Street.

They say 18- year old Kevin Shepard had a gun, and it went off hitting Henderson. His family says he was a young man who had dreams and was loved by many.

“He was a good boy he was obedient he wasn’t disrespectful. he had a lot of friends. a lot of older people loved him too, teachers and all.,” said Shalonda Clark, Singleton Jr’s Mother.

“He was a caring beautiful soul, he loved everyone. he loved his family, he loved his friends and I know they loved him and surely, surely loved him,” said Joreatha Blair, Grandmother.

Now the family wants answers.

“We want the truth that’s all we want is the truth and that’s it nothing but the truth because I know it had to be set up or something like that for him to be there. in the situation that he was in,” said Jimmie Blair, Singleton Jr’s Grandfather.

Deputies 18-year-old Kevin Shepard is charged with one count of negligent homicide.