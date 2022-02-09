LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) — One person was injured in a shooting involving a Lake Charles Police Department (LCPD) officer. The shooting is being investigated by Louisiana State Police (LSP).

The subject was transported to an area hospital for treatment. No one else was injured during this incident.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Forensics Investigative Unit is processing the scene for evidence. This is an active investigation and further information will be released when it becomes available.