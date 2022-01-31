NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — A 50-year-old woman died in New Iberia in an RV fire over the weekend, according to the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office.

On Saturday, Jan. 29, around 3:45 p.m., the Iberia Fire District #1 responded to the 3800 block of Melancon Road in New Iberia for a recreational vehicle fire. Several neighbors tried to alert the lone resident when the fire was noticed, but they couldn’t get a response, according to the fire marshal.

The victim was later found in a sleeping area of the RV. Deputies believe the fire was started because of an older model space heater placed too close to bedding in the area where the victim was located.

In addition, deputies found that the heater was powered through an extension cord connected to a power strip that had every other outlet utilized.